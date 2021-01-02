OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cold wave, dense fog in parts of UP
File Photo: State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius (PTI)
File Photo: State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius (PTI)

Cold wave, dense fog in parts of UP

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 05:47 PM IST PTI

  • Bareilly was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius
  • Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Sunday

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Very dense fog occurred at isolated places over western UP and shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over the eastern part of the state, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: AFP

Greece reimposes COVID-19 curbs after Christmas easing

1 min read . 06:46 PM IST
Photo: ANI

Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Students undergo temperature scanning as they arrive to attend classes at a school that was reopened after remaining closed for months due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.

Karnataka: Shops, other businesses can remain open 24 hours all days a week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
The petition filed at SC said any draft legislation, except those related to national security, must be published

Plea filed in SC seeking Centre, states to publish draft legislations online

1 min read . 06:27 PM IST

The weather remained dry over the state, the MeT Department said.

Bareilly was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Sultanpur recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius, Banda 5 degrees Celsius, Barabanki 4 degrees Celsius and Muzaffarnagar 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over the eastern part of the state on Sunday, the weather department said.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout