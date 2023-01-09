Cold wave, fog warning for North India; schools extend holidays - Details

The India Meteorological Department issued a cold wave warning for large swathes of North India on Monday. Dense to very dense fog prevailed in several states including Punjab where Bhatinda reported 'zero' visibility. The weather department has predicted that cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India will abate after 48 hours.
"Abatement of Cold Wave and Cold Day conditions over northwest India after 48 hours. Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter," the Met department forecast.
School holidays have been extended in several areas due to the prevailing conditions.
In Uttar Pradesh, the government has closed all schools up to class 8 till January 14. An official communique said that online classes would be conducted for students from classes 9 to 12. In case the classes are not conducted, holiday will be declared till January 11.
The Delhi government on Sunday advised all private schools to remain closed till January 15 due to the cold wave. Similar orders have been passed in other states including Bihar and Jharkhand.
On Sunday, the Jharkhand government had issued a notice for the closure of government and private schools for students of class KG to class VII till January 14. Regular classes will resume on January 16.
According to the IMD ‘cold wave’ to ‘severe cold wave’ conditions are set to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh till tomorrow.
“Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh and Telangana during the next two days and over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha on 9th January. Thereafter, abatement of cold wave conditions over the region," the IMD wrote in its latest forecast.
Meanwhile in eastern India the minimum temperatures are likely to undergo no significant change in many areas for the next three days, and then gradually rise by 2-3°C.
“Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C most parts of central India, Maharashtra States and Northern parts of Peninsular India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter," the weather department added.
(With inputs from agencies)
