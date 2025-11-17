Cold wave grips Delhi-NCR as mercury drops to a low of 9°C — coldest in 3 years; check this week's temperature forecast

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant chilly morning on Monday, a day after the mercury dropped to a low of 9 degrees Celsius in the national capital, marking the coldest November day in three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature almost 4.5 notches below normal set a record after three years as it was on 29 November 29, 2022, when Delhi registered the lowest 7.3 degrees Celsius temperature in this month. In 2024, 29 November was the coldest day of the month which implies that Delhi is reeling with earlier than expected cold wave.

IMD predicted shallow fog on Monday and for the coming 5 days. In the period between 17 and 22 November, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around between 27 and 8 degrees Celsius during this period. The weather agency in its latest press release dated 16 November said, “The minimum temperatures will be below normal ( -1.6 to -3.0) to appreciably below normal ( -3.1 to -5.0 °C) during next 05 days.”

It added, “Mainly clear sky Shallow fog at most places & moderate fog at isolated places during morning hours on 17th November 2025. Partly cloudy sky on 18th & 19th November 2025 with shallow to moderate fog during morning hours from 18 to 22 November 2025.”

On Sunday, the minimum temperatures were markedly below normal. around 5.1 degrees Celsius at isolated places, while the maximum temperatures were appreciably below normal at isolated places, around 3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius.

Impact of cold wave on air pollution The air quality remained 'very poor' on Monday with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 360 at 6:00 AM. According to CPCB's Sameer app, a total of 6 air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI in ‘severe’ category with Bawana recording the worst air quality. With readings below 301 and above 200, NSIT Dwarka, Lodhi Road and Dilshad Garden monitoring stations recorded best air quality, falling in ‘poor’ range.