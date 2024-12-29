According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi has dropped to 12 degrees Celsius, with a thin layer of fog covering the national capital on Sunday.

Cold Wave Warnings: Himachal Pradesh: Cold-wave to severe cold-wave conditions are very likely in some parts on December 30th and 31st. Cold-wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets from December 29th to January 1st.

Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh: Cold wave conditions are expected from 29th December to 3rd January.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Rajasthan: Cold wave conditions are expected on December 30th and 31st.

A Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lay over north Pakistan & neighbourhood. Under the influence of these systems:

An induced cyclonic circulation is positioned over South Haryana, with a trough in westerlies extending from North Punjab to Gujarat, passing through the aforementioned cyclonic circulation over South Haryana and Rajasthan. Additionally, a trough in easterlies runs from the southeast Arabian Sea to North Konkan at lower tropospheric levels.

Western Himalayan Region: Two fresh Western Disturbances are expected to affect the region from the 1st to the 6th of January 2025. Light rainfall/snowfall is anticipated during this period.

In a post on X, IMD said, “Recent Satellite imagery detected fog layer over South Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, west and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, south Uttarakhand, southwest Bihar, west Jharkhand, north chhattisgrah and east Gujarat.”

A renewed cold wave is expected to affect the plains of Himachal Pradesh, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una districts, starting from December 29. These areas, along with Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, are likely to experience severe cold conditions until January 1.

Dense fog is also predicted in isolated locations on January 1, further reducing visibility and potentially worsening travel conditions.

The IMD has issued a cautionary advisory for residents and travelers, urging them to take necessary precautions, especially in snow-affected regions where road blockages and disruptions are anticipated.

With heavy snowfall and intense cold conditions, Himachal Pradesh is bracing for a challenging weather phase in the coming days.

(This is a developing story)