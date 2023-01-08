Cold conditions are likely to continue over north and northwest India during the next two days, the weather forecasting agency said. Fog engulfed the national capital Delhi on Sunday. Similar visuals were seen in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during next two days and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region.

Very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Tripura during the next three days; over north Madhya Pradesh during the next two days.

Very cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on January 7-8; in isolated pockets over Bihar, Rajasthan on January 7; Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on January 7-8; over Bihar on Jan 8-9; Rajasthan on January 8, 2023, Very Ground frost conditions in isolated places of north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on January 8-9 and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and abate thereafter.

Minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2°C over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over east India during the next three days and a rise of about 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and no significant change during the subsequent three days.

Minimum Temperature Forecast and Cold Wave Warning:

Due to the prevailing and approaching western disturbance:

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some areas very likely to continue over Rajasthan and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on 8 January

Fog and Cold Day Warning:

