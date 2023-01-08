Cold wave grips north India; Know latest weather updates3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 09:29 AM IST
- The minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of the plains of northwest India after two days
Cold conditions are likely to continue over north and northwest India during the next two days, the weather forecasting agency said. Fog engulfed the national capital Delhi on Sunday. Similar visuals were seen in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.