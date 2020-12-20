Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Cold wave grips Rajasthan's Mount Abu as temp drops below 1 degree Celcius
As the New Year is approaching, people were seen enjoying boating, shopping at nearby markets at Mount Abu

Cold wave grips Rajasthan's Mount Abu as temp drops below 1 degree Celcius

1 min read . 04:01 PM IST ANI

According to the IMD, 'The maximum temperature recorded at Mount Abu is 22 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is minus 1 degree Celsius. Mainly Clear sky'

Sirohi (Rajasthan): As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, the temperature at Rajasthan's Mount Abu dropped to minus one degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday.

Sirohi (Rajasthan): As temperatures continue to drop in Northern India, the temperature at Rajasthan's Mount Abu dropped to minus one degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday.

According to the IMD, "The maximum temperature recorded at Mount Abu is 22 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is minus 1 degree Celsius. Mainly Clear sky ."

According to the IMD, "The maximum temperature recorded at Mount Abu is 22 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is minus 1 degree Celsius. Mainly Clear sky ."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"We're seeing ice for the first time here, which we normally see in places like Manali. It's a wonderful feeling," says a tourist.

Another tourist from Ahmedabad said, "I have come to Mount Abu for the first time. It feels like a hill station. We are enjoying the weather."

As the New Year is approaching, people were seen enjoying boating, shopping at nearby markets

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.