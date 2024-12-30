The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

In an official release, the IMD said, “Cold wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh from December 31 to January 2, and in Rajasthan from December 30 to January 2. Cold day conditions are also forecasted in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan on December 29, and in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on December 30.”

Dense fog warning The IMD has also forecast dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to disruptions in travel.

Dense fog is expected in isolated areas during late-night and early-morning hours across various regions. From December 29 to 30, dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. From December 29 to January 1, Himachal Pradesh will experience dense fog, while Uttar Pradesh will face similar conditions on December 29 and 30. Additionally, dense fog is forecasted for Rajasthan on December 30 and 31, and for northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and others until January 2.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions, as reported by ANI.

“Temperatures will fall gradually from today. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India,” Dr Kumar said.

While temperatures have been above normal for this time of year, the IMD expects them to return to more typical levels in the coming days.

“We are expecting cold conditions today, especially over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region,” he said. However, he emphasized that “no cold wave” is expected in Delhi at this stage.

Meanwhile, as the national capital continues to reel under inclement weather conditions, many homeless people are spending nights in government-constructed night shelters as temperatures continue to fall in the national capital on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi has plummeted to 12 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.