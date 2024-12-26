Hello User
Next Story
Cold wave in India: IMD predicts hailstorm in MP, UP, Himachal; light rains in Delhi-NCR in next three days| Top updates

Livemint , Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

The cold wave in India is expected to intensify, with rainfall forecasted in various states, including Delhi-NCR. Hailstorms are anticipated in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave conditions will persist in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, with dense fog in several regions.

Cold wave-like situation in India has intensified. IMD has predicted rainfall and even hailstorm in Central India in next two days.

The cold wave-like situation in India is likely to grow intense in the coming days. Rainfall is predicted in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states in the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Besides light rains, hailstorms will likely hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and central India on December 27.

“Delhi-NCR received rain in the last few days due to the effect of western disturbance... We can expect a decline in the temperature by around 2 degrees Celsius. It is being estimated that by 27-28 December, winds will also come from the Bay of Bengal, due to which light rain can be seen in North West India, Central India and Delhi-NCR," IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI.

Cold wave in India: IMD Weather prediction for today

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, etc.

Fog Alert

In the night/morning hours, dense fog is likely to be experienced in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Delhi, Mumbai wakes up to thick layer of fog | Watch video

Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Thursday morning. The minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. Visuals by ANI, from Akshardham, showcased the area engulfed in fog today morning.

A thin layer of haze was observed in Mumbai this morning. Visuals by ANI, showed people walking across the Marine Drive on Thursday.

Delhi Weather Today

The national capital is likely to face very light to light rainfall this evening or at night, according to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi. Additionally, cold wave-like conditions are likely to persist throughout the day at isolated places. Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to remain around 7.5 degree Celsius, whereas maximum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degree Celsius on Thursday.

