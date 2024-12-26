The cold wave in India is expected to intensify, with rainfall forecasted in various states, including Delhi-NCR. Hailstorms are anticipated in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave conditions will persist in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, with dense fog in several regions.

The cold wave-like situation in India is likely to grow intense in the coming days. Rainfall is predicted in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other states in the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Besides light rains, hailstorms will likely hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh and central India on December 27.

"Delhi-NCR received rain in the last few days due to the effect of western disturbance... We can expect a decline in the temperature by around 2 degrees Celsius. It is being estimated that by 27-28 December, winds will also come from the Bay of Bengal, due to which light rain can be seen in North West India, Central India and Delhi-NCR," IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI.

Cold wave in India: IMD Weather prediction for today Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, etc.

Fog Alert In the night/morning hours, dense fog is likely to be experienced in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Delhi, Mumbai wakes up to thick layer of fog | Watch video Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Thursday morning. The minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. Visuals by ANI, from Akshardham, showcased the area engulfed in fog today morning.

A thin layer of haze was observed in Mumbai this morning. Visuals by ANI, showed people walking across the Marine Drive on Thursday.