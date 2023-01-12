Cold wave in India live updates: Light rain, foggy weather predicted for Delhi

The meteorologist attributed the long spell of intense cold to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the last 10-11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period
12 Jan 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Long spell of intense cold
12 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Delhi hospitals witnessing surge in respiratory, cardiac problems due to cold wave, air pollution
As Delhi recorded the third worst cold wave in 23 years, the hospitals witnessed more patients with respiratory and heart problems in emergencies and OPDs and the health experts said the risk of these diseases increasing because of the cold and air pollution.
12 Jan 2023, 05:46 AM IST
Light rain, foggy weather predicted for Delhi
Cloudy weather and light rain are predicted over the capital for the next two days under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.
A dense cover of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres in Delhi in the morning, disrupting movement of vehicles and trains.
12 Jan 2023, 05:45 AM IST
Several injured after vehicles pile up due to dense fog on Agra-Kanpur National Highway
Several people were injured after half a dozen vehicles piled up due to low visibility amid dense fog on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, said police.
12 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM IST
UP grapples with cold as locals huddle around bonfires
Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and several other cities of Uttar Pardesh continued to grapple with cold and fog on Wednesday
12 Jan 2023, 05:43 AM IST
No relief from cold wave in Haryana, Punjab
There was no relief on Wednesday from the ongoing spell of cold wave in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places.
Fog was also observed at many places in the two states in the morning.