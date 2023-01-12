Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

Cold wave in India live updates: Light rain, foggy weather predicted for Delhi

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:42 AM ISTLivemint
A labourer sips tea while sitting on a boundary wall in the backdrop of the Akshardham Temple engulfed by dense winter morning fog, in New Delhi

  • Cold wave in India live updates: Cold wave conditions are predicted to return to the plains of northwest India after the Western Disturbance retreats and frosty northwesterly winds start blowing from the snow-covered mountains

The meteorologist attributed the long spell of intense cold to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the last 10-11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period

Catch all the live updates:

12 Jan 2023, 06:42 AM IST Long spell of intense cold

The meteorologist attributed the long spell of intense cold to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the last 10-11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances, which meant frosty winds from the snow-clad mountains blew in for a longer-than-usual period.

12 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM IST Delhi hospitals witnessing surge in respiratory, cardiac problems due to cold wave, air pollution

As Delhi recorded the third worst cold wave in 23 years, the hospitals witnessed more patients with respiratory and heart problems in emergencies and OPDs and the health experts said the risk of these diseases increasing because of the cold and air pollution.

12 Jan 2023, 05:46 AM IST Light rain, foggy weather predicted for Delhi

Cloudy weather and light rain are predicted over the capital for the next two days under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A dense cover of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres in Delhi in the morning, disrupting movement of vehicles and trains.

12 Jan 2023, 05:45 AM IST Several injured after vehicles pile up due to dense fog on Agra-Kanpur National Highway

Several people were injured after half a dozen vehicles piled up due to low visibility amid dense fog on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, said police.

12 Jan 2023, 05:44 AM IST UP grapples with cold as locals huddle around bonfires

Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and several other cities of Uttar Pardesh continued to grapple with cold and fog on Wednesday

12 Jan 2023, 05:43 AM IST No relief from cold wave in Haryana, Punjab

There was no relief on Wednesday from the ongoing spell of cold wave in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places.

Fog was also observed at many places in the two states in the morning.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP