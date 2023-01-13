Cold wave in India live updates: Western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Cold wave in India live updates: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the western Himalayan region is likely to see rainfall and snowfall for the next two days. Following this, a fresh spell of cold wave and dense fog is likely to engulf parts of north India.
As per IMD, Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions likely over some parts of North Rajasthan and Cold wave condition in isolated pockets likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh on 15th, 16th & 17th; over Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th and over Madhya Pradesh on 16th & 17th January.
Catch all the latest updates here
13 Jan 2023, 07:11 AM ISTSeveral flights delayed due to fog in the national capital
Several flights have been delayed in the national capital on 13 January due to fog.
Here is the list of flight delayed:
Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu,
Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu,
Delhi-Jaipur,
Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh,
Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala,
Delhi-Dehradun
13 Jan 2023, 06:57 AM ISTCold wave: 10-15% surge in heart attacks, high BP and brain strokes during early hours in Delhi-NCR
Emergency departments of private and government hospitals in Delhi witnessed more patients with heart attacks, brain strokes and high BP during early mornings this winter, as Delhi recorded its third worst cold wave in 23 years.
According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, "We are getting approx 10-15 per cent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves since 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 yr old."
He also said that OPDs are filled with viral infections. He advised, "People should monitor their diabetes and blood pressure regularly, avoid walk during the morning and wear warm clothes."
Some private hospitals also witnessed a 9% uptick in stroke patients in the Delhi-NCR region. " We have observed that there has been an increase of 9% in the number of stroke patients during winters," Said Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery & Neuro-Intervention, Fortis Hospital, Noida.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
13 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM ISTCold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief
There are people having a single-layered blanket and brave extreme cold conditions.
With the steady dip in mercury levels in Delhi, the destitute are left with only one option to huddle around bonfires and shiver. "We are facing a lot of trouble, there is no place in 'Rain Basera', night shelters for homeless people in Delhi, we do not have a single blanket, we are left with no food and drink," Roshan, a homeless, resorting to the bonfire at Delhi's Kashmere gate area, said, adding that he is drinking pipe water and sleep in the filth.
To a question why he is not shifting to 'Rain Basera', Roshan said, "We tried to go there, but it is full to its capacity. People snake up in a queue outside because the entry starts at 6 pm." The national capital's Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, which is likely to dip further this forthcoming week, IMD said.
13 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM ISTShelter homes open for homeless people amid biting cold in Delhi
As the cold wave is holding its sway over the parts of North India including the national capital, shelter homes have been opened for homeless people. The shelter homes, 'Rain Basera' have beds, blankets, breakfast, and ample space for the homeless people.
Amjad Khan, Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal thanked the government for opening of shelter homes.
"The government has done good management for homeless people here, we used to sleep outside here, but since the administration has made these temporary houses, we are shifted here. Tea and breakfast are available in the morning, blankets are also available here," he said.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
13 Jan 2023, 06:21 AM ISTSevere cold wave is likely to wallop Delhi on THIS day
A severe cold wave is likely to wallop Delhi on January 16 and 17 and minimum temperatures in the city may drop to two to four degrees Celsius, Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), of Skymet Weather said.
13 Jan 2023, 06:18 AM ISTMinimum temps rise slightly in many northern states
Western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh. However, dense to very dense fog continues over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "Severe cold wave conditions (are) likely over some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana on January 15, 16 and 17," it said.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
13 Jan 2023, 06:15 AM ISTReturn of cold wave in northwest India predicted next week
A fresh spell of cold wave in northwest India next week would see mercury dropping by three to five degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday even as the chilly conditions abated slightly in many states providing relief to people. The meteorological office, in a statement, said, "Minimum temperatures over many parts of northwest India are very likely to fall by three five degrees from January 14." "Severe cold wave conditions (are) likely over some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana on January 15, 16 and 17," it said.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!