Dense fog is forecasted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, impacting visibility. Delhi will also experience cold days and fog. Schools in Ghaziabad will close from December 28-30 for lower classes due to weather, while Haryana schools will have a winter break from January 1-15, 2025.

IMD Update: In response to heavy rainfall and cold weather affecting the region, all schools in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for students in Classes 1 to 8 from December 28 to December 30, 2024. The decision, announced by the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students during these adverse weather conditions. The official notification specifies that the closure applies to schools affiliated with various boards, including the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE.

Additionally, classes for students in Classes 9 and above in Ghaziabad are not permitted to start before 9:00 AM during this period. This measure is intended to protect students from harsh early morning temperatures and the heavy rainfall expected in the area.

Winter Break Announced for Haryana Schools Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education in Haryana has declared a winter break for all private and government schools in the state from January 1 to January 15, 2025

Schools will resume regular operations on January 16, 2025. The Haryana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed this announcement in a social media post.

While regular classes will not be held during the winter break, students in Classes 10 and 12 may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedules set by CBSE and ICSE boards.

IMD Weather Warnings The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and potential snowfall in isolated areas across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning are also expected in regions such as Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, dense fog conditions are predicted for parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh during the night and morning hours.

Weather Update for Delhi In Delhi, similar weather patterns are anticipated, with cold days and dense fog expected to affect visibility. The temperatures are forecasted to remain low, creating challenging conditions for commuters and students alike.

Authorities are monitoring air quality levels as pollution remains a concern in the National Capital Region (NCR), prompting ongoing discussions about school operations amid adverse weather conditions.