The cold wave is sweeping across north India, with the temperature falling as low as minus 0.5 degrees Celsius in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The night temperature fell below normal limits in these two states, said the meteorological department officials today, adding that moderate fog was reported in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

While Amritsar's minimum temperature dropped four notches below the normal limits, Halwara recorded 0 degree Celsius temperature. Bathinda's minimum temperature dropped to 0.1 degrees Celsius.

Other cities that saw freezing cold temperatures include Faridkot (1 degree Celsius), Pathankot (1.5 degrees Celsius), Ludhiana (5.1 degrees Celsius), Patiala (4.6 degrees Celsius) and Gurdaspur (2.4 degrees Celsius).

Chandigarh's minimum temperature fell four notches below the normal at 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Haryana city Sirsa recorded the coldest night at 0.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature. Ambala's temperature fell to 4.9 degrees Celsius), while Hisar saw the minimum temperature falling to 2 degrees Celsius. Other cities that recorded low temperatures are Narnaul (1.2 degrees Celsius) and Rohtak (3.8 degrees Celsius).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that several north Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, and union territories Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir witnessed severe cold wave conditions as the mercury dropped to near freezing temperature.

