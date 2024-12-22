Delhi's air quality slumped back to ‘severe’ category with an AQI of 420 on Sunday. Severe coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures near 7 degrees Celsius and poor visibility reported on Sunday morning.

Delhi witnessed air quality return to the 'severe' category after it stood at 370 (poor category) Saturday. Delhi AQI was recorded at 420 Sunday morning, reported Hindustan Times. Apart from poor AQI, the national capital is struggling with intensified cold wave situation and poor visibility.

Cold wave has intensified in Delhi with many areas recording minimum temperature close to 7 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorologicla Department, Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam recorded 7.3 and 8.8 degrees Celsius minimum temperatures respectively.

Visuals from India gate and other parts of Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23.4 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The department said the city experienced fog in the morning hours, with humidity levels oscillating between 100 percent and 64 percent.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively.

Mumbai weather today

Mumbai woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday and poor air quality levels. The city's AQI stood at 177 on Sunday, according to SAMEER application, operated by Environment Ministry.