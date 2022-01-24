Cold wave likely in north, central India this week, predicts IMD

Commuters braving a foggy Monday morning in Amritsar as the cold wave intensified in Punjab and Haryana

05:14 PM IST

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal