Cold wave back to Delhi after brief respite, people huddle around bonfire

Cold wave back to Delhi after brief respite, people huddle around bonfire1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Delhi weather update: People were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the bone-chilling conditions in the national capital.
After a brief respite on New Year, cold wave conditions returned to Delhi today, Monday. People were found huddled around bonfires along the roads to beat the bone-chilling conditions in the national capital.
"It is very very cold. One cannot survive without sitting near the fire," said a watchman who was seen near a bonfire near Mata Sundri road in the New Delhi area, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Another man waiting near the bonfire said, “I leave my place for work at around 5 am in the morning. Sitting near the fire is the only respite in the cold weather."
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.
The weather office said dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.
"Dense to very dense fog in the night/morning hours in some/many pockets over North India, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is likely to continue during next five days," an IMD press note said on Sunday.
IMD said above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.
(With ANI inputs)
