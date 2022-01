The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. As per the IMD weather forecast, light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over a few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad).

23/01/2022: 03:30 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 22, 2022

Further, the weather agency said that widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Also, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next two days with maximum activity on Sunday.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive isolated/scattered light rainfall for the next two days, and Madhya Pradesh will see isolated thunderstorms with lightning and hail on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms and lightning strikes has also been issued for 11 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur on Sunday.

The Meteorological department informed that the national capital Delhi recorded nearly 70 mm of rainfall in January this year--the highest in the month in the last 32 years.

