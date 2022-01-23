Cold wave sweeps in north India; IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. As per the IMD weather forecast, light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over a few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad).

