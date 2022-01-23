Cold wave sweeps in north India; IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi NCR today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive isolated/scattered light rainfall for the next two days, and Madhya Pradesh will see isolated thunderstorms with lightning and hail on Sunday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cold wave conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh for the next few days. As per the IMD weather forecast, light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over a few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad).
Further, the weather agency said that widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Sunday.
Also, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next two days with maximum activity on Sunday.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms and lightning strikes has also been issued for 11 districts, including Bhopal and Jabalpur on Sunday.