Cold wave sweeps north India; mercury plunges in Delhi, UP, Punjab and hills

The cold wave has gripped north and north-west India as the mercury plummeted to several notches with cities and towns reporting maximum temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. Fog has engulfed Delhi and several cities in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In the national capital Delhi, dense fog lowered visibility to 50 metres in some areas of the city. Ten trains were reported running late by 1:45 to 3:30 hours, according to the Indian railways on Monday.

