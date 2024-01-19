The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the dip in temperatures are likely to abate from 25 January. Northern India experienced severe cold wave conditions for the first time in this winter, noted IMD.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

-Light rainfall is also over Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 19 to 24 January, and over northeast and adjoining east India during second half of the week.

-Under the influence of Western Disturbance, moderate rainfall/snowfall are likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region and over plains of northwest India on some days between 25 to 31 January.

-Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be normal to above normal over northwest India and below normal over rest homogenous regions of India during the week.

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave, dense fog, minimum temperatures

-Minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6°C over many parts of Punjab and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh; in the range of 7-10°C over most parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. These are below normal by 1°C to 3°C over many parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh and in Rajasthan.

-No significant change in minimum temperatures over Northwest and East India during next 2 days and rise by about 2°C for subsequent 3-4 days thereafter.

-No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-3°C for subsequent 3-4 days thereafter.

-Severe Cold wave conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab and Haryana on 19 January, and cold wave conditions on 20 and 21 January

-Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 19 January and over north Rajasthan during 20 and 21 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during 19 January night to 20 January morning

- Dense fog will prevail in isolated pockets during 21-23 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh during 19 January to 23 January

-Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail over Uttarakhand and north Rajasthan 19 January

-Dense fog will prevail in north Rajasthan on 20 January

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in East Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 January; over Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 19-20 January

-Similar conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on 19 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 19 January and cold day in isolated pockets on 20 and 21 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh on 19 January

-Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 January and over West Rajasthan on 19 January

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 19-20 January, and in isolated pockets of East Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 19 January

-The Minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually over northwest India between 25 to 31 January.

-It is likely to be above normal by 1-3°C over most parts of northwest India and near normal or below normal by 1-3°C over rest parts of the country.

-Dense fog is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during some days between 25 to 31 January.

-There is no possibility of cold wave in any parts of the country from after 25 January

Flight Delays

As dense fog continues to envelop Delhi and the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the flight delays continue to take place. Few flights got cancelled while several were delayed.