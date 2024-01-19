Cold wave to abate from 25 January; Flight delays at Delhi continue due to dense fog: IMD full forecast here
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that temperatures will start to rise from 25 January, ending the severe cold wave conditions in northern India.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the dip in temperatures are likely to abate from 25 January. Northern India experienced severe cold wave conditions for the first time in this winter, noted IMD.
Several flight operations were delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog. "I have come from Dubai. My flight was delayed due to fog," said a passenger at IGI airport.
