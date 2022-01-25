Delhi experienced cold day conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average. Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, RK Jenamani on Monday said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now.

"There is no rain predicted in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana till February 2 now. The western disturbance has moved further east," Jenamani said, ANI reported.

"In these areas, the temperature will remain around 15-17 degrees Celcius. Cold wave will intensify in Delhi after 26th January," he added.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with moderate fog in the morning. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at a few places with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperatures have been lower than normal since the second week of January.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday.

