Cold wave today in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh; thunderstorm, rainfall predicted in 8 states: See IMD full Forecast
IMD Alert: IMD forecasts no significant weather changes across India in the next five days, but cold wave returns to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that there will not be any significant weather changes across India in the next five days. However, the weather agency has also informed that cold wave has returned to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, after a brief rainy relief.