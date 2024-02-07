 Cold wave today in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh; thunderstorm, rainfall predicted in 8 states: See IMD full Forecast | Mint
Cold wave today in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh; thunderstorm, rainfall predicted in 8 states: See IMD full Forecast

IMD Alert: IMD forecasts no significant weather changes across India in the next five days, but cold wave returns to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi.

IMD update: In Delhi IMD has forecast mainly clear sky for Wednesday with mist in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 7 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.Premium
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that there will not be any significant weather changes across India in the next five days. However, the weather agency has also informed that cold wave has returned to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, after a brief rainy relief. 

IMD Forecast: Rainfall

-IMD has predicted moderate rainfall or snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh and rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura on 7 February

-IMD has also said rainfall is likely to occur over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand on 7 February

-The weather agency has predicted thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland on 7 February.

-Under the influence of a trough over Peninsular India, rainfall activity is likely to occur over north Peninsular India during 9-11 February

-Strong surface winds of the order 15-25 kmph has been forecasted over plains of Northwest India during next 3 days

IMD Forecast: Cold Wave 

Cold wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on 7 February

IMD Forecast: Dense Fog

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha on 7 February

-Similar conditions will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura on 8 and 9 February, 2024.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperatures

IMD has predicted fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over many parts of Northwest, East and Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

IMD Forecast: Delhi

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day for the next two days. The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky in Delhi for Wednesday with mist in the morning, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 7 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

 

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 06:29 AM IST
