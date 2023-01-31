After rainfall and snowfall in many upper regions of northern India, due to western disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that for the next 5-6 days cold wave in North West India is an “unlikely" phenomenon. The forecast came amid cold wave conditions reduced in many parts of north India on Sunday and Monday.

IMD informed that under the influence of western disturbances, many regions of north India experienced rainfall and snowfall. The weather department added that the western disturbances seem to be moved away for now.

"Two days back, there was one active western disturbance which has caused rainfall and snowfall at most places over the Himalayan regions. Even we reported 50 to 60 cm of snowfall. Even the plains of Northwest India Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh also experienced rainfall activity, and even NCR also experienced rainfall activity. Now we expect that the western disturbance has moved away," an IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh told the news agency ANI.

Mercury dropped in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday, after heavy rains in northern regions on Sunday. The temperature in the national capital was 9.9 degrees Celsius during the morning. The air quality index of the city stood at 181 which falls under the ‘moderate category.’

While explaining the weather phenomena, IMD Scientists said that as the north-westerly winds prevail at lower levels, the temperatures in North West India which are currently around 10 degrees Celsius will drop by one or two degrees. Thereafter, a fresh wave of western disturbance will cause light snowfall over the higher reaches of the Himalayas, but in the Northwest, India temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after 48 hours.

Dr. Naresh expects the temperatures to hover around a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius, in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)