Cold wave ‘unlikely’ in North West India for another week: IMD2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:05 PM IST
- IMD informed that under the influence of western disturbances, many regions of north India experienced rainfall and snowfall
After rainfall and snowfall in many upper regions of northern India, due to western disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that for the next 5-6 days cold wave in North West India is an “unlikely" phenomenon. The forecast came amid cold wave conditions reduced in many parts of north India on Sunday and Monday.
