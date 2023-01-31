Cold wave ‘unlikely’ in North West India for another week: IMD

While explaining the weather phenomena, IMD Scientists said that as the north-westerly winds prevail at lower levels, the temperatures in North West India which are currently around 10 degrees Celsius will drop by one or two degrees. Thereafter, a fresh wave of western disturbance will cause light snowfall over the higher reaches of the Himalayas, but in the Northwest, India temperatures will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after 48 hours.