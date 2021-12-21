Cold waves warning: As cold waves grip the most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday listed out expected impacts and actions that one needs to take to protect oneself low temperatures.

Many states have been reeling under severe cold waves conditions and this is likely to continue during next few days. As per the department, cold wave conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 2 days.

And the states of Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness similar tempratures during next 24 hours.

The weather office has suggested eight actions to ward off cold waves.

Actions

- Moisturize your skin regularly with oil/cream.

- Eat vitamin-C rich fruits & vegetable and drink sufficient fluids preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity.

- Avoid or limit outdoor activities.

- Keep dry, if wet, change cloths immediately to prevent loss of body heat. Wear insulated/waterproof shoes.

- Warm the affected area of the body slowly with lukewarm water; do not rub the skin vigorously.

- If the affected skin area turns black, immediately consult a doctor.

- Maintain ventilation while using Heaters to avoid inhaling toxic fumes.

- Take safety measures while using electrical and gas heating devices.

The IMD also expects impacts due to cold waves.

- An increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running/ stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

- Do not ignore shivering. It is the first sign that the body is losing heat. Get Indoors.

- Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes.

- Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment.

- Impact on agriculture (Wheat, Potato, Mustard and other Rabi crops), water supply, transport and power sector at some places.

