2 min read.Updated: 21 Dec 2021, 05:15 PM ISTLivemint
Cold wave conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 2 days
Cold waves warning: As cold waves grip the most parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday listed out expected impacts and actions that one needs to take to protect oneself low temperatures.
Many states have been reeling under severe cold waves conditions and this is likely to continue during next few days. As per the department, cold wave conditions are very likely over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 2 days.
And the states of Punjab, Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Saurashtra, Kutch, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness similar tempratures during next 24 hours.
The weather office has suggested eight actions to ward off cold waves.
Actions
- Moisturize your skin regularly with oil/cream.
- Eat vitamin-C rich fruits & vegetable and drink sufficient fluids preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity.