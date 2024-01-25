 Delhi at 4.8°C signals icy grip, Know top 10 coldest cities in India today. Check details | Mint
Delhi at 4.8°C signals icy grip, Know top 10 coldest cities in India today. Check details

 Livemint

Twenty-four trains to New Delhi are running behind schedule due to low visibility. The maximum temperature in the national capital is forecasted to be around 19°C for the day.

New Delhi, India - Jan. 24, 2024: Commuters brave the early morning winter fog and chill as they cross Railway crossing in Dwarka in South West Delhi, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Residents of Delhi experienced a chilly and foggy morning as the minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.8°C on Thursday, which is three notches below the season's average, according to the weather department.

Also Read: Red alert issued for cold wave till 28 January in 6 states; flights affected by dense fog in Delhi: IMD full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange alert" for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi on Thursday.

As cold-day to severe cold-day conditions enveloped numerous parts of Punjab, East UP, and some areas in West UP, Thursday brought exceptionally low temperatures to Haryana-Chandigarh. The northern regions experienced a notable chill, with Safdarjung in Delhi recording 4.8°C, making it a cold start to the day. Lodhi Road in the capital wasn't far behind, registering 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The chill extended to other areas in Delhi, with Ridge at 5.2°C, Ayanagar at 5.1°C, and Palam at 5.9°C.

Also Read: Weather Update: Cold wave conditions persist in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ over dense fog

Similarly, Haryana and Chandigarh faced frigid conditions, with cities like Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Hissar, Rohtak, and Narnaul witnessing temperatures ranging from 3.8°C to 6.0°C.

Even in Punjab, cities like Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala reported temperatures as low as 5.0 to 5.5°C, adding to the prevailing cold wave in the northern region.

Minimum Temperatures and their Departure over the Plains of North India. (Photo: IMD/X)
View Full Image
Furthermore, due to low visibility, twenty-four trains to New Delhi are running behind schedule. The maximum temperature in the national capital is forecasted to be around 19°C for the day.

The pollution spike came despite a jump in temperatures. Delhi’s minimum rose from 6.9°C on Tuesday to 8.3°C on Wednesday – a degree above normal. (Viipin Kumar/ HT Photo)
View Full Image
In January, Delhi encountered an unusual frequency of cold weather, experiencing five cold days and five cold wave days, marking the highest occurrence in the past 13 years, as reported by the IMD.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city reached 355 at 9 am, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the AQI classification, an index between zero and 50 is considered “good," 51 and 100 are "satisfactory," 101 and 200 are "moderate," 201 and 300 are "poor," 301 and 400 are "very poor," while 401 and 500 are classified as "severe." Additionally, the relative humidity at 8:30 am was reported to be 97 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

Also Read: Delhi weather: Severe cold day conditions predicted over North India for next 4-5 days, dense fog disrupts flights

Noting the cold wave conditions in parts of north India, IMD, said, "Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; in some parts of West UP, Haryana, Chandigarh and northwest Rajasthan. Cold day conditions were also observed in isolated pockets of Delhi and southwest Madhya Pradesh."

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 25 Jan 2024, 10:52 AM IST
