comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 15:02:17
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.65 0.9%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.85 -0.25%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.6 0.06%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 915 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 381.85 -0.04%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Cold-blooded killing’: Manipur cop shot dead by militants in Moreh, CM Biren Singh assures justice
Back Back

‘Cold-blooded killing’: Manipur cop shot dead by militants in Moreh, CM Biren Singh assures justice

 Anwesha Mitra

A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised that the culprits will face justice.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addressed a press conference on Monday. (PTI)Premium
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addressed a press conference on Monday. (PTI)

A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has dubbed it a ‘cold-blooded killing’ and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. 

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," he tweeted.

The development comes amid continued unrest in the north-eastern state – mere weeks after several civil society organisations demanded the removal of state forces from the border town.

ALSO READ: ‘NE inhone disturb kar diya’: Rahul Gandhi interviews Satya Pal Malik

Violence in Manipur has claimed more than 180 lives over the past few months. The unrest began in May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. 

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App