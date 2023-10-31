‘Cold-blooded killing’: Manipur cop shot dead by militants in Moreh, CM Biren Singh assures justice
A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised that the culprits will face justice.
A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has dubbed it a ‘cold-blooded killing’ and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
