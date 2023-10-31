A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised that the culprits will face justice.

A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Tuesday morning. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has dubbed it a ‘cold-blooded killing’ and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning. His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," he tweeted.

The development comes amid continued unrest in the north-eastern state – mere weeks after several civil society organisations demanded the removal of state forces from the border town. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Violence in Manipur has claimed more than 180 lives over the past few months. The unrest began in May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

