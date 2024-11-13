Coldplay announces fourth show in India’s Ahmedabad on 25 January. Tickets available from…

Coldplay will perform a fourth show in India on 25 January 2025 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Tickets will be available through BookMyShow starting 16 November at 12 pm.

Written By Sayantani
Updated13 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs a song from the band's 10th studio album 'Moon Music' on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs a song from the band’s 10th studio album ’Moon Music’ on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the Williamsburg section of the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Coldplay has announced a fourth show in India as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The fourth show is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. BookMyShow announced that tickets for the Coldplay show will be available starting 16 November at 12 pm.

British pop-rock band Coldplay is set to return to India next year for the first time since 2016.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 12:09 PM IST
