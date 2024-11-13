Coldplay announces fourth show in India’s Ahmedabad on 25 January. Tickets available from…

Coldplay has announced a fourth show in India as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The fourth show is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. BookMyShow announced that tickets for the Coldplay show will be available starting 16 November at 12 pm.
British pop-rock band Coldplay is set to return to India next year for the first time since 2016.
