Coldplay will perform a fourth show in India on 25 January 2025 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Tickets will be available through BookMyShow starting 16 November at 12 pm.

Coldplay has announced a fourth show in India as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The fourth show is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. BookMyShow announced that tickets for the Coldplay show will be available starting 16 November at 12 pm.

Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Ticket Price BookMyShow has not revealed the ticket prices for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert yet. The ticket prices for Coldplay's 2025 Mumbai concerts ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000, with VIP lounge tickets costing ₹35,000

Regular tickets: Prices ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000

Infinity Tickets: Priced at around ₹2,000, these tickets could be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two per buyer

VIP lounge tickets: Cost ₹35,000

How to Book tickets for Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert? Tickets for the 25 January Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium will go live on 16 November at 12 PM, BookMyShow informed.

