Fans can book Ahmedabad Coldplay concert tickets by visiting Bookmyshow between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The ticket sale starts at 6:00 pm, with prices ranging from ₹ 2500 to ₹ 12,500. Concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19, 21 in Mumbai and January 25, 26 in Ahmedabad.

Coldplay has announced a last-minute sale of tickets for its upcoming shows in Ahmedabad. A limited number of tickets at varying price points will become available via Bookmyshow at 6:00 pm. The British band is slated to perform three shows in Mumbai later this month before heading to Gujarat for its final performances in India.

Tickets will go on sale from 6:00 pm via the Bookmyshow listing for the concert. The waiting room will be opened an hour earlier at 5:00 pm. According to details outlined on the Bookmyshow listing page, there will be a limited number of tickets on sale with everyone urged to join the waiting room between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

The upcoming shows will be held on January 25 and 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The announcement also comes days after the band undertook a similar sale for its three Mumbai shows — on January 18, 19 and 21. The sale was conducted via Bookmyshow with several thousand people queueing up for the tickets on Saturday.

How to book Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets? Fans will have to search out the Bookmyshow listing page for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concerts enter the waiting room between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. They will be asked select their preferred concert date while attempting to make the booking. Clicking on their chosen date (January 25 or 26) will automatically take them to the waiting room till 6:00 pm. However Bookmyshow and Coldplay have noted that being early to the waiting room will not guarantee a ticket or early entry into the purchase queue.

When the sale begins, everyone in the waiting room will be assigned a spot in the queue based on an automated queue randomisation system. Bookmyshow also urged ticket hopefuls to avoid clicking 'back' or closing the page as it is necessary for users to remain on the queue page in order to maintain their positions.

Users will have approximately four minutes to select their seats if they reach the beginning of the queue — with prices ranging from ₹2500 to ₹12,500.

When and where are the Coldplay shows? Coldplay had first announced two Mumbai-based shows in mid-September — marking their return to India after nearly a decade. The music group added a third concert at the DY Patil Stadium on popular demand before announcing its fourth and fifth shows in Ahmedabad.

The pop-rock band is now slated to perform on:

January 18 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 19 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 21 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 25 — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

January 26 — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad