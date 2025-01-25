Coldplay Ahmedabad: ’What the heck!’ Chris Martin ‘arrives’ on scooter for band’s biggest concert | Watch video

Coldplay arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday ahead of its biggest-ever concerts at the Narendra Modi stadium. The popular British band heralded their arrival in Gujarat with a video that featured frontman Chris Martin riding pillion on a scooter.

A video shared by Coldplay via Instagram Stories on Friday evening showed Martin sitting behind another person on a scooter. The band also shared a front angle photo of the singer wearing a a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white shoes while seated on the vehicle.

Advertisement

“What the heck!” he can be heard exclaiming as the scooter races forward on an empty street.

Advertisement

Elaborate security arrangements The band is slated to perform at the Narendra Modi stadium for two consecutive nights starting Saturday. The Gujarat Police have also made elaborate arrangements for the shows — deploying more than 3,800 police personnel, setting up 400 CCTV cameras and more. Plainclothes officers — including female police officers and staff — have also been assigned to ensure the safety of fans.

“Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with metal detectors and plainclothes officers, including female police officers and staff. The crime branch team and other branch teams are also stationed at the venue. Additionally, a network of over 400 CCTV cameras has been set up to monitor the event,” Ahmedabad Police JCP Neeraj Kumar Badgujar told ANI.

Advertisement

Also Read | Coldplay Ahmedabad concert set to LIVE stream on THIS OTT platform on Jan 26

Coldplay's much-awaited India tour is currently underway as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour". The band performed at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 19 and 21 and will now perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

"This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing... We couldn’t have asked for a better audience. It’s amazing you welcome us,” Martin said during the Mumbai shows.

He also began his first show in the city with greetings in Marathi and Hindi — drawing cheers from the audience.

Advertisement

“Aap sab ka bahut swagat hai humare show pe. Mumbai mein aakar hume bahut khushi ho rahi hai. (You're all very welcome to our show. We feel happy after coming to Mumbai.) Sorry, my Hindi and Marathi are bad but I tried my best,” he said before switching to English.