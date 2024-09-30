Hello User
Coldplay, BookMyShow both involved in black marketing of tickets for concert: NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad

Coldplay, BookMyShow both involved in black marketing of tickets for concert: NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad

Livemint

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad has accused Coldplay and BookMyShow of black marketing concert tickets. Mumbai Police have issued summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani. An investigation follows a complaint alleging the platform facilitated ticket sales for the upcoming Coldplay concert in January 2025.

British rock band Coldplay performs at Global Citizen India in 2016.

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad has accused popular rock band Coldplay and ticketing platform Bookmyshow of being involved in “black marketing" of concert tickets. The remarks came even as the Mumbai Police issued fresh summons to company CEO Ashish Hemrajani.

“The organisers of Coldplay and the owner of the BookMyShow both are involved in this black marketing of the tickets for the concert...Playing with the emotions of the youths is not a good thing," he told reporters on Monday.

An investigation was initiated following a complaint by Advocate Amit Vyas accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert scheduled to be held on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

a

(With inputs from agencies)

