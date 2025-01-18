Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, is set to perform in Mumbai on Saturday. He explored the city and visited Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday. A video from his visit surfaced on social media, showing Chris interacting with a young fan who requested a ticket to the show.

Watch the video here:

In a video from a Mumbai temple, Chris is seen leaving the premises with his security team when a young boy calls out his name from behind a fence. Noticing the fan, Chris turns back, greets him with a friendly “hi,” and folds his hands in a traditional namaste gesture.

As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour,’ the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. According to a release by the Navi Mumbai police, nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made.

The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day, it said.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.

The release added that there will be designated parking areas during the event.

The Indian tour of Coldplay, organized by BookMyShow Live, doesn't end here.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. After their India tour, the band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.