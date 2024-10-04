Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow lodges complaint against ticket resale; ‘27 mobile numbers’ given to police

An FIR has been filed against unidentified persons for selling potentially fake Coldplay concert tickets at inflated rates.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow lodges complaint against ticket resale; ‘27 mobile numbers’ given to police
Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow lodges complaint against ticket resale; ‘27 mobile numbers’ given to police(Getty Images via AFP)

Coldplay concert row: The official ticket partner for Coldplay, BookMyShow, on Friday, filed a case against unknown persons at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai, for black marketing of concert tickets. The British rock band is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium on January 17-19th next year.

The police lodged an FIR after BookMyShow provided them with 27 mobile numbers through which Coldplay tickets were being sold at inflated rates on WhatsApp, Instagram, and other social media accounts.

The FIR came after Pooja Mitra, general manager of the legal department of BookMyShow, filed a complaint regarding the resale of concert tickets at prices as high as 3 lakh. In its complaint, BookMyShow said that when the tickets went live on September 22, they clearly stated that individuals should not purchase tickets from any third party, reported ANI.

Also Read | ’Only 7 Harry Potters’: Chris Martin announces Coldplay to retire after…

Despite the warning, the ticketing platform received emails from two individuals requesting to book maximum tickets. The two people had further mentioned in the email that they had promised to secure tickets for others and had also taken money from them for the same, stated reports.

“The company has given us 27 mobile numbers, which are being used to sell tickets for the Coldplay concert through various websites like Viagogo.com. They told us that the tickets may be fake but were being sold at inflated rates,” said a police officer, reported Hindustan Times.

Also Read | BookMyShow COO appears before Mumbai Police; CEO Ashish Hemrajani skips summons

Individuals booked under BNSS, and IT Act 

Following the complaint, the police have booked unidentified persons under the following sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita: 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, the officer added.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The CEO had, however, skipped the summon.

Catch the latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaColdplay concert row: BookMyShow lodges complaint against ticket resale; ‘27 mobile numbers’ given to police

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.70
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -2.25 (-1.35%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,175.75
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    0.3 (0.03%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    294.80
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    2.7 (0.92%)

    Vedanta share price

    502.95
    09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    -8.85 (-1.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    366.20
    09:30 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    15.6 (4.45%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,202.10
    09:31 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    19.9 (1.68%)

    Oil India share price

    547.10
    09:30 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    8.25 (1.53%)

    Sterlite Technologies share price

    126.45
    09:31 AM | 4 OCT 2024
    1.8 (1.44%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.000.00
      Chennai
      77,481.000.00
      Delhi
      77,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.