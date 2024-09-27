Coldplay Concert row: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani for ’black marketing’ of tickets

The Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai Police has summoned BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment's chief executive officer and technical head to appear before the investigative officer and record their statements on September 28.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 10:16 PM IST
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.36 lakh for a seat: Reseller prices soar up to 26x as Coldplay concert tickets vanish instantly on BookMyShow.
₹3.36 lakh for a seat: Reseller prices soar up to 26x as Coldplay concert tickets vanish instantly on BookMyShow.(AFP)

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has summoned BookMyShow's parent company Big Tree Entertainment's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head to appear before the investigative officer and record their statements on Saturday, September 28. The investigation is reportedly based on a complaint lodged by a Mumbai-based lawyer, accusing the ticketing platform of conspiring to black-market tickets for an upcoming concert.

Also Read | Coldplay, Bryan Adams concerts: How music shows are leading to ‘gig-tripping’

Advocate Amit Vyas, the Founder Partner of Vertices Partners, has filed a complaint with the EOW of the Mumbai Police about the alleged black marketing of Coldplay concert tickets.

What happened in the Coldplay row?

Vyas alleged that the bookings platform BookMyShow used unethical practices that prevented genuine fans from buying tickets during the official sale that started on September 22, as per the complaint.

The lawyer also alleged that the platform manipulated access by logging out legitimate users or completely blocking them, which fuelled the ticket bots and black market operators to take over the sales, reported legal news portal Bar and Bench.

Also Read | Coldplay concert: Legal action against BookMyShow, Live Nation; details here

The tickets were sold out shortly before reappearing on the third-party resale site Viagogo at outrageous prices.

The report further said that Vyas aims to register an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including organised crime, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

He also intends to file a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Bombay High Court, which aims to create regulatory guidelines for major events to help prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future, according to the report.

Also Read | The economics of concert ticket prices: Lessons from the Coldplay sellout

BookMyShow's legal complaint

BookMyShow lodged a police complaint in relation to the alleged sale of fake tickets for Coldplay's Mumbai concert on some platforms. It is not associated with any ticket selling or reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, the company said in a press release.

Coldplay's India comeback is after eight years; the concert is scheduled to be held at DY Pati Stadium, Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaColdplay Concert row: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani for ’black marketing’ of tickets

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.