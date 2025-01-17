As thousands of fans would be attending Coldplay's concert on January 25 and 26, Western Railways will operate two special trains between Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Ahmedabad, Gujarat on those two days.

The popular British rock band will do three show in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, and two other concerts will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

Coldplay concerts: Why the special trains have been allotted As flight tickets are sky rocketing, many people who want to attend the Coldplay concerts and are looking for an alternative. And two special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad are likely to bring great relief.

“Though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium,” officials told PTI

Coldplay concerts: Check timings routes for Ahmedabad Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15am and reach Ahmedabad at 2pm on January 25 and at 1pm on January 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40am," he said.

The second train will depart on January 27 at 00:50 am and arrive here at 8:30am,” the official added.

These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions, the official said. Even these two 'winter specials' might not be sufficient if the popularity of Coldplay and the past experience of the railways with the cricket world cup were anything to go by, these officials pointed out.

Coldplay concerts: Check route and timings for trains to Navi Mumbai Coldplay concerts are taking place in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on January 18, 19 and 21, for which the organisers have booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the attendees.

"The suburban locals booked as FTR will be operated between Goregaon and Nerul station in Navi Mumbai on all three days of Coldplay concert. The suburban trains will depart from Goregaon at 2 pm on January 18 and 19, and reach Nerul at 3.23 pm via Wadala road station. They will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am," the report quoted an official.

On January 21, a suburban local train will depart at 2:50 PM and arrive at Nerul at 6:18 PM. For the return journey, it will leave Nerul at 10:50 PM and reach Goregaon shortly after midnight at 12:15 AM.

According to officials, the scheduled suburban locals will stop only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, and Jainagar stations in both directions.

