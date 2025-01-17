As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the Colplay has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra's Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21.

Coldplay, the British rock band, is made up of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

“On Jan 26, Coldplay’s biggest ever show will stream LIVE from Ahmedabad across all of India on @disneyplushotstar,” Coldplay said in a post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, in order to accommodate the increased demand for travel to the Coldplay concerts in Gujarat, Western Railway will run two special trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, as reported by PTI. The trains, described as “winter specials” by the Railway Board, are aimed at easing the travel burden due to high airfares between the two cities. The official said these trains are specifically being operated to manage the extra passenger rush for the Coldplay concerts at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15am and reach Ahmedabad at 2pm on January 25 and at 1pm on January 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40am. The second train will depart on January 27 at 00:50 am and arrive here at 8:30am," he said. These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions, the official said, PTI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar acknowledged the petition filed by advocate Amit Vyas, which emphasised the need for regulating online ticket sales for major events to tackle issues like black marketing, scalping, and revenue loss. The Bomay High Court said, “However, any legislative or policy initiative must emanate from the competent authorities under the constitutional and statutory scheme.”