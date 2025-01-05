The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage

Coldplay will hold concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January. The administration has notified the music group ahead of Chris Martin's band performance in Gujarat “not to use children in any form on stage," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has restricted the use of children on stage during the Coldplay concert. The notice also urged the show organisers to prohibit the entry of kids without ear protection gear or headsets.

Coldplay Concert: Music pose significant risk to children Concerts will use high intensity of music, which will be harmful for children. Highlighting the side effects of sound levels exceeding 120 decibels during the concert on children's health, the Unit has urged show organisers to take necessary steps to prevent the entry of kids without suitable safety gear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Failure to comply with the directives may attract strict action by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad, reported ANI.

Coldplay under scanner after Diljit Dosanjh This is the second instance where district administration has notified organisers of concert shows to avoid using children on stage. The notice was sent to Coldplay concert organisers on a complaint registered by Pandit Rao Dharnevar.

He is the same person who had filed a complaint against Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's New Year's Eve concert in Ludhiana, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dharnevar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh, told ANI that involving children in concerts featuring loud sounds and bright lights can harm their physical health and mental development.

He further emphasized his commitment to taking similar steps in the future to safeguard children's rights. After Dharnevar's complaint against Dosanjh, the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, issued a formal notice to Ludhiana's District Commissioner.

The administration urged them to prevent the singer from performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the notice also called for a ban on songs which allegedly promote the consumption of alcohol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many of Diljit Dosanjh's songs like 'Patiala Pegg,' '5 Tara Theke,' and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya) glorify the consumption of alcohol and romanticise violence. The notice specifically called for a ban on these songs even if their lyrics were modified.