Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out

Coldplay's return to India after a nine-year gap has made concert ticket prices jump to ₹3.36 lakh, and hotel fares are not far behind. Five-star hotels within 20 km of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the British band is set to perform, are charging almost ₹1 lakh per night during the concert dates.

While hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott and Taj Vivanta do not have any rooms left, according to Make My Trip, the available ones have starting rates amounting to ₹1 lakh per night.

For instance, The Park, a hotel by the Apeejay Group located 2.18 km from DY Patil Stadium, charges ₹85,849 per night, according to Skyscanner. Meanwhile, Marriott Executive Apartments, a little farther away from The Park, charges ₹70,000 a night for January 18-20 of the coming year.

A few kilometres from the venue in Turbhe, Fern Residency is charging almost ₹2 lakh for one room for two people for three nights during the Coldplay show.

No rooms available for the third show Tickets available on BookMyShow sold out within minutes, with many fans opting to buy tickets from third-party sources. Following the mad rush, Coldplay announced a third show on January 21, 2025.

Also Read | Reseller prices soar up to 26x as Coldplay concert tickets vanish in a flash

"Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025. Tickets on sale at 2 PM IST today," Coldplay said in a post on X.

According to Make My Trip, no five-star hotels except the Royal Tulip Hotel have rooms available even for the third concert date. Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, a four-star hotel, charges ₹53,000 per night during that time period.

Book My Show issues a warning Following the illegal sale of the concert tickets, BookMyShow and its live events division, BookMyShow Live, shared a joint post on Instagram cautioning fans about potential scams.

“It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales,” announced the ticketing platform.