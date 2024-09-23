Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out

Coldplay India Tour: As the concert nears, hotel prices soar with five-star options near DY Patil Stadium charging up to 2 lakh

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published23 Sep 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh a night as rooms sell out
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out(X)

Coldplay's return to India after a nine-year gap has made concert ticket prices jump to 3.36 lakh, and hotel fares are not far behind. Five-star hotels within 20 km of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the British band is set to perform, are charging almost 1 lakh per night during the concert dates.

While hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott and Taj Vivanta do not have any rooms left, according to Make My Trip, the available ones have starting rates amounting to 1 lakh per night.

Also Read | BookMyShow: Don’t get scammed by fake Coldplay tickets from unauthorised sellers

For instance, The Park, a hotel by the Apeejay Group located 2.18 km from DY Patil Stadium, charges 85,849 per night, according to Skyscanner. Meanwhile, Marriott Executive Apartments, a little farther away from The Park, charges 70,000 a night for January 18-20 of the coming year.

A few kilometres from the venue in Turbhe, Fern Residency is charging almost 2 lakh for one room for two people for three nights during the Coldplay show.

No rooms available for the third show

Tickets available on BookMyShow sold out within minutes, with many fans opting to buy tickets from third-party sources. Following the mad rush, Coldplay announced a third show on January 21, 2025.

Also Read | Reseller prices soar up to 26x as Coldplay concert tickets vanish in a flash

"Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January 2025. Tickets on sale at 2 PM IST today," Coldplay said in a post on X.

According to Make My Trip, no five-star hotels except the Royal Tulip Hotel have rooms available even for the third concert date. Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, a four-star hotel, charges 53,000 per night during that time period.

Book My Show issues a warning

Following the illegal sale of the concert tickets, BookMyShow and its live events division, BookMyShow Live, shared a joint post on Instagram cautioning fans about potential scams.

Also Read | BookMyShow flags ‘suspicious, malicious traffic’ during Coldplay ticket booking

“It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales,” announced the ticketing platform.

Catch the latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaColdplay India Tour 2025: Mumbai hotel rates soar to ₹1 lakh a night as rooms sell out

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.