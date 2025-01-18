As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, British rock band Coldplay has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. To ensure law and order during the event, nearly 1,000 police officers will be deployed, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The traffic restrictions for the Coldplay concerts at DY Patil Stadium will be in effect from 7 a.m. to midnight on all three concert days—January 18, 19, and 21, according to Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic.

Moreover, take a look at the traffic restrictions: Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Traffic Route Diversions and Restrictions

In preparation for the Coldplay concert in Mumbai, several traffic diversions and restrictions have been implemented:

Service Road Near DY Patil Stadium:

The stretch from Bhimashankar Society to LP Rickshaw Stand will be closed to all vehicles and parking. Vehicles will be diverted via the Sion-Panvel Highway from Uran Phata to LP Bridge.

Turbhe MIDC Service Road:

This road, including the Indian Oil Corporation Terminal, will be closed to general traffic and parking. Only Indian Oil Corporation vehicles are permitted. Traffic from Turbhe MIDC will be rerouted via Punyagiri and Uran Phata.

Hydrilia Company to LP Bridge Service Road:

Vehicles from Hydrilia Company will be redirected through the LP Bridge service road to alternate routes.

Restrictions for Heavy Vehicles: To alleviate congestion, Thane authorities have placed entry bans for heavy vehicles at the following locations:

Ghodbunder Road: Heavy vehicles are restricted near Fountain Hotel from Mumbai, Vasai, and Virar.

Bhiwandi to JNPT/Navi Mumbai: Entry is restricted at Ranjnoli Naka on Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road.

Sonale Village to JNPT/Navi Mumbai: Restrictions near Basuri Hotel on Nashik Road.

Gujarat to Ghodbunder Road: Heavy vehicles will be stopped at Chinchoti Naka.

Kalwa Route to Navi Mumbai: Restrictions are in place at Kalwa Naka for vehicles entering via Balkum, Saket, and the new Kalwa Bridge.

Parsik Circle to Navi Mumbai: Heavy vehicles from Kharegaon Toll Naka, Gammon Junction, and Mumbra Bypass are restricted at Parsik Circle.

These measures aim to manage traffic flow and ease congestion around the concert venue.



PTI reported that nearly 5,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police.

“The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day,” it said.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.

The release added that there will be designated parking areas during the event.