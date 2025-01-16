Coldplay Mumbai concert: Only two days are left for the British rock band's ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour to begin! With over 70,000 people estimated to attend the concert, special train and additional buses have been announced to ensure a smooth travel for the fans

Coldplay Mumbai concert: Last few months of 2024 were majorly about the dejection of not getting a ticket for the Coldplay concert. Time flies by, and here we are, in 2025. It's already Thursday (January16), and only two days are left before the 'Hymn for the Weekend' takes over.

British rock band Coldplay is all set to begin the India leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour, with the first stop at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

With around 70, 000 people estimated to attend the Coldplay concert on January 18 (Saturday), 19 (Sunday) and 21(Tuesday) in Navi Mumbai, BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Indian Railways has organised a special train service to ensure a hassle free travel for all concert-goers.

Special train for Coldplay concert in Mumbai The train would make stops at Andheri, Bandra, Chembur, and Juinagar. Here are the details of the special train to ensure your trip to the ‘Music of Spheres’ is a smooth one:

Outbound journey: Departs Goregaon at 2:00 pm, arriving at Nerul.

Return journey: Departs Nerul at 11:00 pm, returning to Goregaon.

Special train ticket prices Tickets for a round trip are priced at ₹500 and can only be purchased through the BookMyShow platform.

Special buses for Coldplay concert in Mumbai Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will also deploy 10 additional buses from Nerul and Juinagar railway stations to the concert venue.

Additionally, Cityflo, a private bus service, will also operate buses from Goregaon, South Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane to DY Patil Stadium. Bookings can be made via the Cityflo app.

Mumbai traffic advisory To maintain public safety and ensure smooth traffic flow, Navi Mumbai authorities have imposed traffic restrictions around DY Patil Stadium in Nerul:

Heavy vehicles, including trucks and goods carriers are prohibited from entering, travelling, or parking on roads within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction during the event days.

2. The restrictions will apply between 2 pm and 12 am on the concert days.