Coldplay Mumbai concert: The much-anticipated British Band Coldplay's concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai resulted in massive traffic blocks on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to local publication Pune Pulse.
The chaos was so unmanageable that thousands of cars were stuck in the jam for a 8 to 10 km stretch on the expressway between Turbhe and Kharghar, the report added. Those in the jam, included Maharashtra state government ministers travelling to Pune, the report added, without giving names.
Also stuck in the melee were ambulances, raising concerns of hindrance to emergency services. The add to the chaos, popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam's concert was also being held nearby. as per the report.
Coldplay’s much-anticipated “Music of the Spheres” world tour has come to India with performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.
As authorities work to address the situation, commuters and concertgoers are advised to plan their travel carefully and expect significant delays during the three-day event.
Navi Mumbai police have deployed nearly 1,000 police officers to ensure law and order during the event, authorities said on Friday.
Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.
The organisers booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the fans coming to watch the show, PTI reported. Since the concert is taking place in Navi Mumbai, the suburban locals booked as FTR will operate between Goregaon and Nerul station on all three days of Coldplay concert.
Besides Goregaon and Nerul, the booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, and Jainagar stations in both directions, an official informed PTI.
Train Schedule: Listed for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025
Road Restrictions for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025
Restrictions for Heavy Vehicles: To alleviate congestion, Thane authorities have placed entry bans for heavy vehicles at the following locations:
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.