Coldplay Mumbai concert: The much-anticipated British Band Coldplay's concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai resulted in massive traffic blocks on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to local publication Pune Pulse.

The chaos was so unmanageable that thousands of cars were stuck in the jam for a 8 to 10 km stretch on the expressway between Turbhe and Kharghar, the report added. Those in the jam, included Maharashtra state government ministers travelling to Pune, the report added, without giving names.

Also stuck in the melee were ambulances, raising concerns of hindrance to emergency services. The add to the chaos, popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam's concert was also being held nearby. as per the report.

Three-Day Concert in Mumbai, Police Restrictions Imposed Coldplay’s much-anticipated “Music of the Spheres” world tour has come to India with performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

As authorities work to address the situation, commuters and concertgoers are advised to plan their travel carefully and expect significant delays during the three-day event.

Navi Mumbai police have deployed nearly 1,000 police officers to ensure law and order during the event, authorities said on Friday.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction.

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Road, Restrictions & Train Routes and Timings The organisers booked Full Tariff Rate (FTR) suburban locals for the fans coming to watch the show, PTI reported. Since the concert is taking place in Navi Mumbai, the suburban locals booked as FTR will operate between Goregaon and Nerul station on all three days of Coldplay concert.

Besides Goregaon and Nerul, the booked suburban locals will halt only at Bandra, Andheri, Wadala Road, Chembur, and Jainagar stations in both directions, an official informed PTI.

Train Schedule: Listed for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025

The suburban trains were scheduled to depart from Goregaon at 2:00 pm on January 18 and 19. This train will run through Wadala road station and arrive at Nerul at 3.23 pm.

Train will depart from Nerul at 11.04 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.30 am.

On January 21, a suburban local will depart at 2.50 pm and reach Nerul at 6.18 pm.

During return journey, these trains will depart from Nerul at 10.50 pm and reach Goregaon little after midnight at 12.15 am.

Road Restrictions for January 18, 19 and 21, 2025

Service Road Near DY Patil Stadium: The stretch from Bhimashankar Society to LP Rickshaw Stand will be closed to all vehicles and parking. Vehicles will be diverted via the Sion-Panvel Highway from Uran Phata to LP Bridge.

Turbhe MIDC Service Road: This road, including the Indian Oil Corporation Terminal, will be closed to general traffic and parking. Only Indian Oil Corporation vehicles are permitted. Traffic from Turbhe MIDC will be rerouted via Punyagiri and Uran Phata.

Hydrilia Company to LP Bridge Service Road: Vehicles from Hydrilia Company will be redirected through the LP Bridge service road to alternate routes.

Restrictions for Heavy Vehicles: To alleviate congestion, Thane authorities have placed entry bans for heavy vehicles at the following locations: