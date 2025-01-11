Tickets for Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai will be available for purchase on Saturday at 4:00 pm via Bookmyshow, with a waiting room opening at 3:00 pm.

Coldplay announced a fresh sale of concert tickets on Saturday afternoon — mere weeks before its shows in Mumbai. The British band is slated to perform three shows in the city later this month before heading to Ahmedabad for a final performance in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A final tranche of tickets for the three Mumbai shows — on January 18, 19 and 21 — will go on sale via Bookmyshow at 4:00 pm on Saturday. The waiting room opened an hour earlier at 3:00 pm. Users will have approximately four minutes to select their seats if they reach the beginning of the queue — with seats ranging from ₹2500 to ₹12,500.

According to details outlined on the Bookmyshow listing page, there will be a limited number of tickets on sale with everyone urged to join the waiting room between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Being early to the waiting room will not guarantee a ticket or early entry into the purchase queue. When the sale begins, everyone in the waiting room will be assigned a spot in the queue based on an automated queue randomisation system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bookmyshow also urged ticket hopefuls to avoid clicking 'back' or closing the page as it is necessary for users to remain on the queue page in order to maintain their positions.

When and where are the Coldplay shows? Coldplay had first announced two Mumbai-based shows in mid-September — marking their return to India after nearly a decade. The music group added a third concert at the DY Patil Stadium on popular demand before announcing its fourth show in Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pop-rock band is now slated to perform on:

January 18 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 19 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

January 21 — DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 25 — Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad