MP child deaths: Deadly contaminant found in Coldrif cough syrup

A specific cough syrup, Coldrif, has been found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond the permissible limit, as part of an investigation into the deaths of nine children from kidney failure in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

A day ago, the government had stated tests on cough syrup samples from Madhya Pradesh did not show any contamination with toxic substances.

The new finding shifts the focus back on pharmaceutical contamination as a cause for the deaths.

The discovery was made after the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected and tested samples of Coldrif cough syrup from the manufacturing premises of M/s Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram, at the request of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The government said the results, shared on the late evening of 3 October, confirmed the presence of DEG, a toxic substance known to cause severe kidney injury.

Nine children have died in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan from acute kidney failure over the last two weeks.

Nationwide advisory Meanwhile, the director general of health services (DGHS) in the Union ministry of health and family welfare has issued a nationwide advisory on the rational use of cough syrups in the pediatric population.

The advisory states that in a continuous effort to ensure rational drug use and patient safety, it reiterates the judicious prescribing and dispensing of cough syrups for children.

It noted that most acute cough illnesses in children are "self-limiting" and often resolve without pharmacological intervention.

The DGHS advises that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under the age of two.

“These are generally not recommended for ages below five years, and for those above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration, and avoiding multiple drug combinations.”

The advisory also recommends that the public be sensitized about adherence to prescriptions.

In response to this critical development, the government has initiated a “risk-based inspection” at the manufacturing premises of all 19 drugs that were sampled, spread across six states.

This action, which commenced on 3 October, aims to identify the gaps that led to this quality failure and suggest improvements to prevent such incidents in the future.

The revelation comes amid a broader investigation into the cause of the child deaths. While the initial probe had found no contamination in the cough syrup, it had expanded to include environmental factors after one case was found positive for Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease caused by exposure to contaminated water or soil.

The multi-disciplinary team, comprising experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), NEERI, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and AIIMS Nagpur, continues to analyze various samples and factors to assess the cause of deaths in and around Chhindwara.

This tragic incident also serves as a grim reminder of similar crises that have previously tarnished India's pharmaceutical reputation.