Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Coldwave conditions: IMD predicts spell of rain in THESE places in first week of new year 2025

Coldwave conditions: IMD predicts spell of rain in THESE places in first week of new year 2025

Livemint

The IMD forecasts a western disturbance impacting Northwest India from January 4, 2025, bringing widespread rainfall and snowfall. Coldwave conditions and dense fog are expected in various regions, with specific warnings for fishermen in affected waters between December 31 and January 4.

Shimla: An aerial view of a snow laden area after fresh snowfall, in Shimla,(PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over eastern Afghanistan in the lower troposphere, is expected to impact Northwest India from 4th January 2025.

As reported by ANI, IMD scientist Naresh stated, “At present, there is a western disturbance over North Pakistan. It is likely to affect the Western Himalayas in the next two to three days and cause light to moderate snowfall."

Also Read: Cold wave conditions: IMD issues ‘dense fog’, ‘ground froust’ warning at THESE places today. Details here

This disturbance is likely to bring the following weather conditions:

Western Himalayan Region (1st to 3rd January 2025): Light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall. From the 4th to the 6th of January, rainfall and snowfall will become more widespread, with heavy rainfall and snowfall expected in isolated areas, particularly over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on the 5th of January.

Plains of Northwest India (4th to 6th January 2025): Light to moderate rainfall is expected in isolated to scattered areas.

Also Read: Brace for a cold start to 2025: IMD issues fog alert, predicts low temperatures in north India

Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal will likely bring light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, particularly in south Tamil Nadu on 31st December 2024.

Coldwave warnings

Cold Day Conditions: Cold conditions are expected in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and East Uttar Pradesh on 1st January 2025.

Dense Fog Warnings: Dense fog is expected to occur during late-night and early-morning hours in isolated pockets across regions including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until 5th January.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 1, 2025: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures

Ground Frost Warnings: Ground frost conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 1st January.

Fishermen Warning: Due to adverse weather conditions, fishermen are advised against venturing into specific areas of the Gulf of Mannar, southwest Bay of Bengal, and other surrounding waters between 31 December and 4 January. Areas of concern also include the Maldives and southern parts of the southeast Arabian Sea on 3rd and 4th January.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.