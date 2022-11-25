Coldwave conditions to hit these states this week. IMD full forecast here1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 02:41 PM IST
Rainfall activities are likely to continue in the southern states, IMD said
Rainfall activities are likely to continue in the southern states, IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of cold wave conditions in some states with the temperatures dropping in the range of 8-10ﾟC during next week. Meanwhile, rainfall activities are likely to continue in the southern states. Check full forecast here: