India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned of cold wave conditions in some states with the temperatures dropping in the range of 8-10ﾟC during next week. Meanwhile, rainfall activities are likely to continue in the southern states. Check full forecast here:

Cold wave alerts:

Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are predicted over East Rajasthan during the next 3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Rainfall alert:

The cyclonic circulation over the north interior Tamilnadu & neighbourhood now lies over Southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Kerala coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over north & adjoining south Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of above systems:

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall over Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall was seen at many places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, moderate falls also occurred at a few places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala

Delhi's coldest November morning since 2020

The national capital recorded its coldest November morning in the last two years on Friday with a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

Friday's minimum temperature is the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, several Northwest & adjoining Central India saw minimum temperatures dropping in the range of 8-10ﾟC