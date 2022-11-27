India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over south Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, in the northern states, the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts during the next 4-5 days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and the neighborhood in lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

Check full forecast here:

Another cyclonic circulation lies over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of above systems:

Isolated/Scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala,- Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days and over Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days.

Cold wave sweeps several states

A cold wave swept the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures in 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below on Sunday, and the condition will continue for the next two to three days, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Malajkhand town in Balaghat district, while hill station Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded 5.2 degrees Celsius, the official from IMD's Bhopal office said. The minimum temperatures of 9.8, 11.6, 9.2 and 8.7 degrees Celsius were recorded at Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior respectively, he said.

The temperature in 18 centres dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below, the official said. The weather will remain dry for the next two days and the cold conditions will continue for the next two to three days, said P K Saha, former senior meteorologist with India Meteorological Department's Bhopal told PTI.