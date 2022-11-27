Coldwave conditions to prevail in these states for next 2 days. IMD forecast here1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 07:07 PM IST
A cold wave swept the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, where temperatures in 18 places dropped to 10 degrees Celsius
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over south Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Meanwhile, in the northern states, the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 8-10ﾟC over many parts during the next 4-5 days.