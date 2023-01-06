For the second day on a trot, Delhi recorded a cold wave on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Meanwhile, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0°C and Delhi Ridge recorded 3.3°C said IMD. On Thursday, Delhi logged a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius -- the lowest in January in two years -- making it cooler than several hill stations.

