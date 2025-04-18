Collaborated with Pakistan’s ISI? FBI’s BIG revelation about arrested Punjab gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh

Harpreet Singh, a gangster-turned-terrorist linked to multiple terror attacks in Punjab, has been arrested in the US. He allegedly collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and the Khalistani group BKI, entering the US illegally and evading capture using burner phones.

Written By Sugam Singhal
Updated18 Apr 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, has been arrested in the US,
Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab, has been arrested in the US,(X/@RealShreekaram)

Gangster-turned-terrorist Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, wanted in connection with multiple terror attacks across Punjab and who is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and Khalistani group BKI, has been arrested in the US, officials said Friday.

Passia alias Jora, who had illegally entered the US, was arrested by the FBI and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations in Sacramento, the US federal law enforcement agency said.

"Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI & #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the US illegally and used burner phones to evade capture," FBI Sacramento said in a statement on X.

 

