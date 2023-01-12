Collaboration between India’s G20 presidency and Japan’s G7 presidency a unique opportunity to shape future: Minister

New Delhi: Collaboration between India’s G20 presidency and Japan’s G7 presidency is a unique opportunity for both thew countries to shape the future of the world towards ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, said Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at the bilateral meeting with Akihiro Nishimura, minister of environment, Japan, Yadav said that during India’s G-20 presidency, LiFE is one of the important priorities for all the working groups cutting across many ministries and departments. Yadav appreciated the efforts made by Japan in bringing new technologies to India. “India and Japan may explore strengthening bilateral cooperation especially on circular economy and resource efficiency, low carbon technology, green hydrogen among others." Addressing the first India-Japan environment week, he said that to build a better world and a better future leaving no one behind, we should promote just and equitable growth for all in the world, in a sustainable, holistic, responsible, and inclusive manner. The minister added that LiFE is important for tackling environmental challenges and the crises of climate change, pollution, land degradation, and biodiversity loss.

